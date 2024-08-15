I joined the U.S. Army Reserves soon after college. My first deployment was to Bosnia in 1997, shortly after the Dayton Accords had brought an end to the war there. Before I left, I studied everything I could find about the Balkan Region and the horrific war that tore communities apart and left more than 100,000 people dead.

When I arrived, I expected to meet people who were like the elected leaders of Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia I had read about who led them into war – people with hatred and violence in their hearts. Instead, I found people who wanted the same things many of us want: freedom from violence, the opportunity to provide for our families and to provide for a better future for our children. In short, the people I met in Bosnia were very similar to the people I knew back home.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adam Cote served in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan during a 21-year career in the Army reserves and the Maine Army National Guard. He is a former gubernatorial candidate and is currently an attorney at Drummond Woodsum in Portland. He lives in Sanford with his wife and five kids.

I learned a lot as a young man serving on that deployment. Most importantly, I learned how enormously fragile democracy is. I came home and talked with my now-wife Paulina about what I’d seen – what happens when you elect extremists who preach nationalism and an “us vs. them” mentality, when leaders dismiss and disregard the peaceful transition of power, the rule of law and basic norms of respect and decorum for their countrymen and women who hold a different point of view.

We’ve been talking about that a lot more lately.

While some have suggested that our fears for our democracy if Donald Trump is elected again are overblown or exaggerated, my time in Bosnia tells me they’re not. A second Trump term would be an even greater danger to our democracy and our constitution than the first.

Trump tried to overturn one election on Jan. 6. If he becomes president again, he will use his office to punish his enemies, silence his opponents and eliminate key checks and balances.

Advertisement

He picked his running mate J.D. Vance because Vance will do what former Vice President Mike Pence wouldn’t on Jan. 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump, even if it means breaking the law, thwarting the peaceful transfer of power or ignoring the will of the voters.

The Supreme Court has already given Trump immunity from criminal acts he might commit as president, freeing him to do whatever he pleases without fear of accountability. And he’s made it clear what he wants to do in his second term, starting with being a dictator from “day one.”

At a time when we need leaders who will bring our country together, Trump and his running mate use extreme rhetoric promoting division, hate and violence in our country.

I’ve seen this before.

In contrast, Vice President Harris and Gov. Tim Walz have years of experience fighting for our country, our values and our democracy. As a prosecutor, attorney general, senator and vice president, Kamala Harris stands up for the rule of law and isn’t afraid to stand up to bullies like Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump. She knows no one is above the law.

The son of an Army veteran and a retired Army National Guard member himself, Tim Walz has said growing up he learned to compromise without compromising his values and work for the common good. Guided by respect, compromise and service to country, he spent six terms in Congress representing a conservative-leaning district. His constituents likely didn’t agree with him about everything, but they kept sending him back to Washington to represent them anyway. As the vice president said in Philadelphia this week, she and Gov. Walz will govern for all Americans. His record tells me that promise rings true.

It’s not unusual in politics or elections to disagree about issues. I believe healthy disagreement is important for a healthy democracy. I haven’t agreed with everything the Biden-Harris administration has done and while I’m fairly certain I won’t agree with everything the Harris-Walz administration will prioritize, I know they share my dedication to a future that strengthens our democracy and preserves our freedoms – including the freedom to vote.

On Nov. 5, I’m voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Copy the Story Link