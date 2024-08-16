Two-time defending Oxford 250 champ Cole Butcher has been banned from this year’s race by Pro All Stars Series ownership because of an overly aggressive driving style.

Butcher, 27, of Porter’s Lake, Nova Scotia, was informed in a letter dated March 22 from track owner Tom Mayberry — who also runs Oxford Plains Speedway — that he no longer could race in the series after a pattern of incidents over the last few years.

The Oxford 250, which is set for Aug. 25, is a PASS race.

In the letter, Mayberry told Butcher that “we feel it’s better for all parties for you and your team to no longer race with PASS Racing. Due (to) events at Hickory (Motor Speedway in North Carolina) and several others over the last few years, it seems that your race style is not the right fit for PASS Racing.”

Butcher was trying to become just the second driver in the 51-year history of the race to win three consecutive crowns. Ralph Nason, who won the 250 from 1998-2000, is the other driver to accomplish the feat.

“I’m a little bit bummed out, but it’s also a little bit of a weight taken off my shoulders, taking on (the pressure) of winning three in a row,” said Butcher. “Technically, I can do three in a row (for myself), but it won’t be in consecutive years, if I’m ever welcomed back. I know my family is bummed, my dad loves the place… Very few Canadians have ever won (the 250). For me to be one of them, it’s a pretty great experience.”

Advertisement

Mayberry said Friday that he was open to letting Butcher run this year’s race, but then changed his mind when Butcher said he was going public with PASS’ decision.

“We had it worked out for him to race, but then he gave us a demand, so we decided he just wasn’t a good fit,” he said. “We don’t need to deal with this.”

Butcher on Friday said he planned to post on social media why he would not participate in the Oxford 250. He denied he made any demands to Mayberry.

“I wasn’t like, ‘Hey, I’m going to put this (post) out into the world, if you don’t let me back, you’re going down,” Butcher said. “None of that was ever said. If they want me back, I would come back, but I’m not going to stoop to that level. I was just trying to be courteous.”

Butcher spun out driver Mike Hopkins during the PASS St. Patrick’s 150 on March 16 at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina. With two laps to go in the race, Butcher trailed Hopkins as they entered the first turn. Butcher’s bumper made contact with the left rear of Hopkins’ car, forcing a spinout that also took out Garrett Hall’s car.

Butcher’s victory in last year’s Oxford 250 came with controversy, after he aggressively passed Joey Doiron with 26 laps remaining. Butcher made contact with several drivers, first in the qualifier earlier in the day. Just seven laps into the 250, Butcher spun out pole-sitter Jimmy Renfrew Jr.

Advertisement

Butcher was then sent to the back of the field on a penalty for rough driving. However, he made it back to the front of the field, knocking into the rear bumper of Doiron to take the lead during the final laps.

An irate Doiron said after the race, “I know (Butcher) wants to win, but you can at least try to pass. He doesn’t really ever do that. … Until they do something about it, it’s just going to keep happening.”

Butcher on Friday defended his racing style.

“I’m not the first one and won’t be the last one that runs into someone and knocks somebody out,” he said. “That’s just racing, that’s the terminology of racing. It’s just racing hard and racing to win. … I’ve done some stupid things. If they want to suspend me for a race or fine me, that’s totally fine. But being banned from a series seems a bit extra. If they ever welcome me back, we’ll definitely be there, but until then, I guess we’ll just watch it on TV.”

Some veteran drivers said they are glad to see PASS bar Butcher, who is at home recovering from corrective surgery for atrial fibrillation, also known as an irregular heartbeat.

“I applaud the series (on the ban) and finally doing something about it,” said Farmingdale driver and longtime PASS driver Johnny Clark. “Telling him, ‘All right, that’s enough.’ … Obviously he can drive a race car, but he drives like he’s the only one on the track. If everyone raced Cole the way he races everybody, nobody would finish a race.”

Doiron said Thursday that while he doesn’t like Butcher’s driving style, he was hoping to compete against him on Aug. 25.

“It sucks, I think,” Doiron said. “You want to beat the best guys, and he’s one of the best ones at Oxford… It would have been a pretty cool story for him to go for three in a row like (Nason). He won’t be able to do that, unfortunately.”

Butcher is having a successful year in the American Speed Association STARS National Tour. Driving for Wilson Motorsports, Butcher is second (431 points) in the owner championship standings, just two points behind leader Casey Roderick.

Copy the Story Link