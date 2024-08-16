The Bruins still have one big question mark as the offseason continues and that’s signing Jeremy Swayman to a long-term contract.

The goalie – who’s a restricted free agent – emerged as Boston’s No. 1 last season and particularly in the playoffs when Swayman played all but one game for the Bruins throughout two rounds before they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers. Swayman, General Manager Don Sweeney and CEO Charlie Jacobs have all expressed confidence in a long-term deal getting done.

Swayman reiterated as much on Wednesday when he made an appearance during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

“There’s a lot of confidence (a deal will be reached). And I say that because I’ve treated it like business as usual this year. I’ve been at Warrior, I’ve been working out with our guys, our staff, our players,” Swayman said. “And I know that there’s something special building in this locker room this year. And I can’t be more excited about that.

“I know that it will take care of itself with time, and all I can do is control how I’m going to be a better goalie for the Boston Bruins this year. So, that’s all I’m focused on,” he continued. “And I know, again, it will work out. And I couldn’t be happier to be a Bruin.”

Neither the Bruins nor Swayman elected to go to arbitration this summer.

The Bruins traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators in June and acquired Joonas Korpisalo. The goalie did not have a good season in Ottawa and statistically was one of the NHL’s worst goalies. Boston also has Brandon Bussi in Providence, who’s knocking on the door of an NHL debut.

Swayman is coming off a strong 2023-24 season that saw him play in all but one playoff game for Boston through two rounds. He finished the regular season with a 25-10-8 record with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Boston has $8.6 million left in cap space, according to Puck Pedia, after signing Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, along with a few others, when NHL free agency opened in July.

Because Swayman is a restricted free agent, other teams can sign the goalie to an offer sheet. However, if any goalie-needy team were to go that route, they’d likely need to offer at least $9 million and several draft picks.

There’s still plenty of time between now and the start of training camp – Sept. 18 – for the Bruins to get their goalie locked up to a long-term deal.

