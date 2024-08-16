Community service with a kick

The Windham Historical Society’s Village Green got a facelift on Aug. 8 when the Windham Youth Soccer U14 Boys’ Travel Team visited to do some work on the grounds. Coach Derek Davis’ goal was to have a team-building experience that would teach his players about community service. The boys helped clean up and with weeding gardens and watering plants. With their help, the green is dressed up and ready to accept visitors when buildings will open for tours on Aug. 24.

Caring for horses

Children ages 7 to 12 are invited to join the Windham Public Library on a trip to the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals farm at 279 River Road to learn about how to care for horses. The event takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Young visitors will also learn about animal rescue and get to see some of the horses up close. For more information, contact the library at 892-1908.

Italian dinner benefit

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is hosting an Italian-style dinner to benefit their annual Everlasting Gratitude Wreath Program. This program places wreaths on the graves of Windham veterans during the holiday season. The dinner will be held on Aug. 24 beginning at 5 p.m. and will include a variety of pastas and sauces, meatballs and side dishes. The cost is $10 per person at the door.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will be at a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Windham Veterans Center located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive from noon to 5 p.m. Make an appointment by calling 800-Red-Cross or going to redcrossblood.org/give.

