Gary L. LeRoy, 62, of Beachwood Ave., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

Gary was born in June of 1962 in Booneville, Indiana, and the son of the late of Thomas and Gladys (Wilson) LeRoy. Born and raised, as in his words, ‘an army brat,’ he traveled much as a child and retained all the knowledge of different areas he lived. Gary served his country in the US Navy where he met and married his wife and fellow sailor, Sheri. Together they served proudly before coming back to Maine, where they built their home and business and raised their daughter in Kennebunkport.

It’s almost impossible to put into words all that Gary was to so many. He was fiercely loyal to his family, his country and his favorite sport of fishing. He was a competitive bass fisherman in the state of Maine with a skill level higher than most. He was always willing to “talk fishing” when the competition was over and truly wanted everyone to love fishing as much as he did. Nothing made him happier than spending time on the water with his wife or with his fishing friends or having a big laugh telling stories while sitting around a campfire or “smudge” as he would call it.

Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years Sheri (Higgins) LeRoy of Kennebunkport; daughters, Hannah (Morgan) Cloutier of East Waterboro and Stephany (Dan) Black of Deweese, Nebraska; and three sisters, Yvonne Crawford, of South Carolina, Sandra LeRoy, of Oklahoma, and Angela Palmer, of Arizona. He is also survived by his Uncle Marvin and Aunt Pat whom he loved dearly and the rest of extended family in Indiana.

In keeping with Gary’s wishes, there are no formal services. Sheri invites Gary’s family and friends to share a memory or leave a message at his Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com or on Gary’s Facebook page.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

