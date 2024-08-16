SABATTUS — A local teen killed Thursday afternoon while riding his bicycle on Litchfield Road was identified Friday evening as Tristan Boyd, 15.

In a news release, Police Chief Erik Baker said the bicyclist had just turned off Hillside Drive and was headed west on Litchfield Road when a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Seth Ringler, 35, of Portland, traveling east on Litchfield Road, struck the juvenile.

There was no indication that alcohol was involved, Baker said, and the driver is cooperating with authorities.

Boyd was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, this is the first bicyclist to be killed in Maine this year.

“A heartbreaking tragedy,” Jean Sideris, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, said. “No child should be killed while riding a bicycle. Maine roads should be safe not just for cars, but for all users.”

The Sabattus Police Department and the Sabattus Fire Department responded to the accident.

The crash remains under investigation. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the accident reconstruction.

