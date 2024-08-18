HOUSTON — Framber Valdez threw seven sharp innings for his eighth straight win and Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve homered to help the Houston Astros to a 2-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The win was Houston’s 10th in 11 games and it moved the AL West leaders to a season-best 11 games over .500 at 67-56.

Bryan Abreu struck out two in the eighth and Josh Hader fanned two in the ninth to complete the three-hitter. Hader has converted his last 27 save opportunities, which extends a franchise record.

DODGERS 2, CARDINALS 1: Shohei Ohtani hit his National League-leading 39th home run and Clayton Kershaw tossed six shutout innings to lead Los Angeles win over the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Miguel Rojas and Gavin Lux had three hits apiece as the NL West leaders won for the seventh time in 10 games.

MARLINS 3, METS 2: Derek Hill delivered a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning that sent Miami to a win in New York.

Nick Fortes had a sacrifice fly and Hill scored on a wild pitch for the last-place Marlins, who prevented a three-game sweep. Miami became the first team to win a game in which it had three runners picked off since the New York Yankees beat Toronto 4-2 in June 1991.

NATIONALS 6, PHILLIES 4: Keibert Ruiz homered for the third time in four games, Alex Call and James Wood also went deep and Washington snapped a four-game skid and avoided a series sweep with a win over the NL-leading Phillies in Philadelphia.

Jacob Young’s sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth snapped a 4-all tie as the Nationals ended the Phillies’ four-game winning streak.

MARINERS 10, PIRATES 3: George Kirby worked six solid innings and Seattle ended a five-game skid with a win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

Kirby (9-9) pitched five shutout innings and allowed two runs and four hits, striking out five and walking two. The 26-year-old right-hander rebounded after surrendering 11 runs and 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings his last time out, a 15-1 loss at Detroit on Aug. 13.

BREWERS 2, GUARDIANS 0: Colin Rea and two relievers combined on a two-hit shutout as Milwaukee defeated visiting Cleveland for its fifth consecutive victory.

The NL Central-leading Brewers (72-52) improved to a season-best 20 games above .500 after going 7-3 on a 10-game homestand that included a four-game split with the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and a three-game sweep of the AL Central-leading Guardians.

NOTES

DODGERS: First baseman Freddie Freeman was held out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s game at St. Louis because of a jammed middle finger on his right hand.

The 34-year-old Freeman got hurt during Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Cardinals. X-rays were negative, and the first baseman is day to day.

Freeman is hitting .292 with 17 homers and 72 RBI.

