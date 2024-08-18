NEW GLOUCESTER – Frederick Thurston, a long-time resident of New Gloucester, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2024, at the age of 83.

Born on Oct. 5, 1940, in Fryeburg, Fred was a man of family, integrity, and a deep love for the great outdoors.

Fred’s journey began humbly as a fry cook at Deering Ice Cream, where his dedication and hard work propelled him to the position of General Manager. However, Fred’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to pursue a new venture, and in 1970, he became a KFC Franchisee. Over the next five decades, with the support of his children, Laura and Matt, Fred grew Conifer Industries into one of New England’s premier franchise chains. Along the way, the company expanded to include Taco Bell, making a significant mark in the fast-food industry. Fred took great pride in mentoring many of his employees,

several of whom went on to become successful owners of their own KFC and Taco Bell restaurants. The people that worked with/for him were family. The Thurston family is no longer in the chicken business as Team Conifer was sold in 2020.

Outside of the business world, Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman. His passion for the outdoors was reflected in his ownership and operation of the King and Bartlett Fish and Game Club since the early 1990s. Fred’s love for fishing extended to the pristine waters of Costa Rica, where he built a marina and hotel to offer his clients the thrill of game fishing. Many fond memories were created aboard his beloved Hatteras, aptly named “Wacka,” where Fred hosted friends and employees alike.

A generous patron, Fred supported numerous hunting and fishing charities and various other non-profit organizations. His contributions to the community and his unwavering commitment to the causes he believed in will be remembered by many. His passion was helping people, and many benefited from his “good works” (many of which he kept hidden). His generosity of spirit outweighed his difficult moments. If you know, you know.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Laura, husband David, two grandchildren Ben and Ellie; and his son Matt, wife Meredith, two grandchildren Landon and Hannah. He is survived by his brother, Bruce Thurston (Pat), brother, Irving Thurston (Robin), sister, Sarah Clemons (Bill) and sister, Roberta Hopler.

Grandpa Fred’s legacy of hard work, mentorship, and love for the outdoors will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was one of a kind with a huge heart.

In lieu of a funeral we will be having a celebration of life event this coming fall – more information to be shared soon.

In honor of our father’s memory, we kindly ask that you consider supporting a person or cause that is meaningful to you, as a tribute to his life.

Copy the Story Link