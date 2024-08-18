SOUTH PORTLAND – James “Jim” Thomas Riley, 83, passed away on Aug. 7, 2024.

Jim was born March 6, 1941, in South Portland, son of the late Timothy and Mary (Coppinger) Riley. The youngest of nine children, he was a lifelong resident of South Portland. Jim attended South Portland schools and in 1960 entered St. Andrew-on-Hudson Jesuit Novitiate in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to begin religious life as a Jesuit.

In 1961, Jim left the seminary to join the U.S. Army. While stationed at Taylor Barracks in Mannheim Germany, he met the joy of his life, Helga Wagner, and they married in 1965. In 1967, they moved back to Maine and settled in South Portland where Jim built the home that they shared until her death in 2022.

Jim’s career as a carpenter spanned over 47 years. He took great pride in his work, never missing an obligation and going above and beyond for his many customers throughout southern Maine.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Council No. 2344 in South Portland and 4th Degree Assembly No. 337 in Portland.

Jim and Helga traveled extensively over the years, visiting several countries, including Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and more. Their trips always included visiting family and friends in Germany. Their adventures traveling with dear friends both in Europe and the United States created unforgettable stories that were often shared over a “no-counter” or two and brought laughter no matter how many times they were told.

Jim cherished his family, friendships and the connections he made with everyone he met. He understood what really mattered in life and embraced it. A people person with a caring spirit, he had a sixth sense when it came to friends and family in need. He would always show up at exactly the right time, willing to lend a helping hand and, more importantly, a listening ear.

Jim’s greatest pride were his children and their families. He was “Opa” to six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and was always generous with his love, praise, support, and advice. He proudly shared updates of his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments at every opportunity.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; wife, Helga Riley; brothers Joe, Eddie, Pat, and Johnny, and sister, Ann.

He is survived by his children, Janet Riley Davis and her husband Kevin of Gorham, Thomas M. Riley and his wife Misty of Dayton; six grandchildren, Courtney Davis Martin (Austin), Shannon Davis Farrar (David), Adam Davis (Heather), Caroline, Michael, and Ella Riley; eight great-grandchildren, Lily and Atticus Martin, Reagan and Graham Farrar, Lilah, Chase, Conrad, and Lainey Davis; sisters Eileen Conley, Mary O’Brien, and Sister Mary Brigid (Julia), sister-in-law, Gertraud Mueller and her husband Rüdiger of Rosenheim, Germany; and many nieces, nephews; and dear, lifelong friends.

Jim’s family wishes to thank the entire staff at Gorham House for their care, compassion, and support during his time there.

To view Jim’s memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 22 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland; interment with Military Honors to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. Friends and family are welcome to gather, following the interment, at Willows Pizza & Restaurant 740 Broadway, South Portland.

