PORTLAND – Kathleen “Kate” G. Webb died at the age of 61 on July 21, 2024, at home in Portland, with family by her side.

Born at Loring Air Force Base in Limestone on Nov. 3, 1962, Kate was the third child of Kay and Frank Webb. She grew up in Japan, Alabama and Montana.

After graduating from Great Falls High School, Kate attended college at Montana State University. In her second year at MSU, she transferred to the University of Southern Maine, where she majored in English and Women’s Studies. At USM, Kate served as director of the student-led Women’s Forum, and was also honored to be the Commencement Student Speaker for USM’s 1989 Graduation Class.

Kate earned a master’s degree at USM, working closely with her professors and mentors Will Callender and Mary Collins. While in graduate school, Kate assisted other first generation USM undergraduates, worked as a volunteer coordinator in a partnership program with Portland elementary schools, and helped start USM’s first mentoring program for Portland middle school students.

Kate worked in school and university-based settings, concentrating on community and youth development. At the Muskie School of Public Service, she wrote grants and managed projects, including an initiative supporting AmeriCorps volunteers working with youth in local communities across Maine.

After more than a decade at USM, Kate returned to her favorite work, serving K-5 youth in elementary schools, their families, and the teachers and school staff supporting their learning. She led a before and after school program at Lyseth Elementary School for many years. After Lyseth, Kate led the transition for youth in recreation from the Clifford School as it prepared for closure, and developed the inaugural program for the Ocean Avenue Elementary School.

Kate was passionate about economic and social justice. She dedicated time to many organizations, including the National Coalition Building Institute and United to End Racism. She led peer counseling groups and served as a steward for her local union. Kate attended the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China in 1995 as a delegate with No Limits for Women – a lifetime highlight.

Kate had a joyful spirit for community building and for making sure no one was ever left out. As a fellow leader noted, “Kate led our community with joy, connection, skill, and commitment to liberation. She expressed her love for people without reservation, she wasn’t careful, she had high standards for us while loving us exactly as we are.”

Kate was courageous, creative, and generous. Above all, she was compassionate and kind. She read poetry, short fiction and novels, and was a natural storyteller. Kate loved to discuss literature with people of all ages. Her cooking was legendary, especially her famous salads, specialty dishes she shared widely with friends, and the Southern cuisine she made for her mother’s supreme enjoyment.

Kate and her wife Carmen were together for 36 years. They enjoyed their home life, pets, and their many friends. They loved to talk with each other about anything and everything, and to go on adventures, especially to places they hadn’t been before. Their favorite travels outside Maine were to Eastern Canada and Ireland, and to Colorado, Montana and Wyoming for family visits.

Kate was predeceased by her mother, Kay Webb, her father, Frank Webb, and her father-in-law, Bud Dorsey.

She is survived by her sister, Pam Webb, brothers Jack Webb and Scott Webb; and nieces and nephews Julie Southers, Tyler Lewis, Xander Lewis, and Josh, Jason, Zail, Matt, and Kaylee Webb. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews, including a special great-niece, Cara Webb. Kate is also survived by her wife, Carmen Dorsey; mother-in-law, Mary Dorsey, sisters-in-law Deanna Dorsey and Michele Dorsey Brooks, brothers-in-law Brad Waddell and Rob Brooks; and nieces Emma Waddell, Lily Waddell, and Annabelle Brooks.

Kate’s family is forever grateful to Cheryl, Mary Ann, Ron, Laurie, Shelley, Angela, and Erika, and to everyone at Hospice of Southern Maine. Kate’s family is also grateful for Dr. Kristy Pulsifer and her team for their kind and thoughtful care of Kate.

Arrangements are private. There will be a memorial event to celebrate the amazing Kate Webb in Spring 2025.

Those who wish

may contribute in memory of Kate to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

or online at http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate.

