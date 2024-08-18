CUMBERLAND – Jeanie Elizabeth (Makepeace) Kinney passed away peacefully at home with her family on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 after a long illness. She will be greatly missed by many for the generous, loving attention and dedication she paid her family and friends.

Jeanie was born on Feb. 13, 1941, in Portland to Jean and Robert Makepeace. She attended Westbrook High School and married Fred Kinney on April 25, 1964, at Prides Corner Community Church in Westbrook. Together they built a home in Cumberland Center, moving in Oct. 31, 1968, during a historic snowstorm. There, Jeanie devoted her life to raising their children and discovered her great love of cooking and baking. This love led to winning every category at the local Women’s Auxiliary baking contests for many years. A plate of freshly baked cookies was always waiting for the neighborhood children when they returned home from school. Jeanie had a great love of animals and reading, and she lit up every room with her beauty and style.

Jeanie is survived by her husband, Fred; children, Lynnette Moser, Deborah Bernard, and Jason Kinney; grandchildren, Julia Hildreth and Samuel Hildreth; sister, Pamela Reynolds; cousins Lee Urban and Lynne Roberge; nephews Justin Anthony, and Scott and Glenn Reynolds.

She was predeceased by her mother, Jean Makepeace, father, Robert Makepeace; sister, Sharlene Anthony; and nephew, James Anthony.

A graveside remembrance ceremony will be held at the Farris Cemetery on Bruce Hill Road, West Cumberland, Saturday Aug. 24, at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

To express condolences or to participate in Jeanie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

The family would appreciate donations to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in Jeanie’s name to honor her memory and her great love for animals. https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial

Copy the Story Link