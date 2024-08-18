BRADENTON, Fla. – Howard Reben died on Aug. 1, 2024, after a period of declining health. He was born on Feb. 27, 1945, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the second child of Florence and Raymond Reben. Howard and his older brother, Max, grew up in a close-knit family surrounded by his maternal aunts.

Howard excelled as a scholar in high school, participating in debate and public speaking and winning many awards and competitions. After graduating from Ithaca College and the University of Buffalo Law School, where he was senior editor of the law review, Howard came to Maine in 1970 as an advocate for the poor and those seeking equality and fair working conditions.

Howard first served as an attorney for Pine Tree Legal Assistance. Through this work, Howard discovered an appalling lack of consumer protections in Maine as well as a general lack of consumer awareness. With a shoestring budget and Sam Barouch as, Executive Director, and some media and promotional savvy, Howard launched “COMBAT,” a consumer advocacy organization that became a formidable presence in the state. Howard’s vision and guiding force made its many accomplishments possible, including becoming the first organized consumer group to appear before the Maine Legislature and Portland City Council; being the first organized consumer entity to have “standing” before the Maine Public Utilities Commission in utility rate increase proceedings; having representation on a Legislature-created committee to reform Maine’s banking laws; and eliminating, through court action and legislation, “debtors’ prison,” in which individuals could be incarcerated for unpaid commercial transactions.

During his distinguished career, Howard was the attorney for the Maine Teachers Association and its affiliated units, Teamsters Local 340, and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal employees. He appeared many times before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court and Maine federal courts on their behalf. He also served as vice president of the Maine Employment Lawyers Association, and as an educator, arbitrator and mediator. He was a member of the Maine Civil Liberties Union Board and taught at the University of Maine Law School. As a steadfast ally of the Maine labor movement, Howard was awarded the Working Class Hero award by the Southern Maine Labor Council in 2019.

Howard also advocated for gender equality. In 1975, on behalf of the Maine Civil Liberties Union, he convinced the Maine Supreme Judicial Court of a woman’s right to retain her own surname after marriage. He used his many gifts, including serving as an auctioneer, to help charities such as the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project and Disability Rights Maine.

Throughout his life and career, Howard worked passionately to solve problems, often finding a unique opening to resolve a claim. Effective opposing counsel were frequently asked out to lunch where the topic was life, rather than the dispute at issue. Howard kept the doors open for defense counsel. Friends could expect his advice and support after revealing a problem, without even asking for help. Howard was energized by his relationships and bringing people into his orbit. Howard was as passionate about table tennis, pickleball, tennis or golf as in his law practice.

Howard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan Hirsch; son, James Reben and his wife Kate Violette-Reben of Fairfield, daughter, Margarita Reben of Stamford, Conn.; granddaughter, Emily Libby; and nieces Angela Libby, Brenda Saunders, and Felicia Drais and nephew, Dave Reben; beloved cousins Gary, Pam and Lisa Canter, and Robert Dvorkin; and many dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Memorial donations

can be made to the

MAINE CIVIL

LIBERTIES UNION,

P.O. 7860

Portland, ME 04112; or

Immigrant Legal Advocacy

Project (ILAP)

489 Congress St.,

Portland, ME 04101

