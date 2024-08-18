CAPE ELIZABETH – Barbara J. Page, 74, died on Aug. 5, 2024, surrounded by her family.
Prayers will be recited at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, immediately followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew’s Church, 8 Two Lights Rd., Cape Elizabeth. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. After the burial, a reception/celebration of life will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel.
To view Barbara’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
