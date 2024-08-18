ARUNDEL – Priscilla “Prilla” Coffin, born Feb. 22, 1945, passed away on July 22, 2024.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Benjamin Bradway and Jennie “Alison” Bradway; her longtime partner, Vivianne Holmes; and her grandson, Rowan Dulfer.
Prilla was a resident of the Arundel area since 1998, and of Andover, Mass., since 1970. She was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and grew up in Newbury, Mass.
Prilla was a founding member of the Foundation for Faces of Children, an admissions counselor at Merrimack Community College and the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, as well as a Maine State Vocational Rehabilitation counselor. She was a strong advocate for patients and a dedicated supporter of educational opportunities for all, regardless of circumstance or walk of life.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
If friends or family desire a memorial donation can be made to Wabanaki Reach,
