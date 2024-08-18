FALMOUTH – Lois Irene Carpenter Perez, 93, died peacefully on June 21, 2024.

She was born on June 4, 1931, in Corinth, N.Y., to Beecher and Grace Carpenter, and was the oldest sister to siblings Elaine, Edward, and Bruce.

She married Juan Perez on Dec. 23, 1950, and enjoyed 67 wonderful years together before he passed in 2018. Together they had sons Stephen, Mark, Drew Sr., and Joel, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was a devout Jehovah’s Witness and found much joy in spreading the love of her faith with many.

She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband; sons Stephen and Joel; and sister, Elaine and brother, Edward Carpenter.

Her memory will continue to be a blessing to all who loved her.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Copy the Story Link