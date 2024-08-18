HARTFORD, Conn. – William E. Lee, 78, formerly of Portland, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Bill was born in Hartford, Conn. on June 14, 1946, the son of William and Patricia K. Lee. Bill grew up in New Britain, Conn. and spent his adult life split between New England, Japan, and West Virginia. He attended Reed and Trinity Colleges and received a Ph.D. from Boston College. Bill taught English and Statistics at various colleges in West Virginia, Japan, and Portland.

Bill is survived by his siblings Elizabeth Lee and Christopher Lee of Maine.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Taeko.

While in Portland, Bill helped found the Portland Food Co-Op and supported the Southern Maine Workers’ Center. Vegetable gardening was a favorite pastime and he and his wife Taeko took full advantage of Portland’s community gardens. Bill spent the last years of his life happily in Morgantown, W.Va. where he is remembered as a kind, gentle, and generous soul.

A memorial service will be held in Morgantown, W.Va. at the Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home at a date yet to be determined.

