Laurette Cote of Biddeford, passed away on Aug. 11, 2024.

She was born in Biddeford, Maine, the daughter of Philomene (Huot) Cote and Eugene Cote.

Laurette was educated at St. Joseph’s School in Biddeford and following graduation attended Rivier College in New Hampshire. She worked as a secretary at the Saco Lowell Plant in Biddeford, the A&P Store in Portland and retired after 20 years at the Roman Catholic Bishop’s office in Portland.

Laurette traveled extensively in Europe, Japan, and to many U.S. states including Hawaii and Alaska. She enjoyed skiing, bowling and playing cards with friends and family. She also found joy in volunteering for various organizations, one she particularly talked about often was the former Hospice Bookstore in Biddeford.

Laurette was predeceased by: her sister, Simonne Lapointe; and brothers, Gerard, Robert and Maurice.

She is survived by: her nieces, Rachel Lapointe of Old Orchard Beach, Gisele (Cote) Hilton of Saco, Michele (Cote) Little of Middletown, Ohio, and Ruth (Cote) Hill of Grand Prairie, Texas; and also her nephews, Robert (Bob) Lapointe of Old Orchard Beach, Guy of Newport, New Hampshire, Gene of Saco, Robert of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Thomas of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Per Laurette’s request, there will be no services and interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements will be handled by Hope Memorial Chapel.

Donations in her memory may be made to your favorite charity.

