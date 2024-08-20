Chivalry is alive and well in New Gloucester, Maine. Thank you to the gentleman in the red pickup truck for his help with jump-starting my car.
On a Wednesday in July on Upper Village Street, my faith in kindness was restored.
Many thanks, sir, I apologize for not introducing myself and learning your name.
Best wishes for a safe season.
Maryanne Samuels
Pittston
