Intent is to have

well-informed electorate

I want to provide an important point regarding a statement in last week’s Kennebunk Charter Commission article that included: “ … the commission … put out a poll that was instrumental in deciding which form of government to proceed with.” This phrase was misleading. Ultimately, the poll was not at all instrumental and it was even determined by some to be irrelevant.

We did in fact put out a poll that was completed by 535 people. These were the results according to meeting minutes:

Question 1: Do you believe our current Select Board/Town Meeting government is adequate in addressing the needs of Kennebunk now and into the future? Yes: 56.06% No: 43.94%

Question 2: Which type of board should lead our town? Select Board, where voters approve budget, borrowing, zoning ordinance changes: 56.77%. Select Board, that approves budget/borrowing, and voters approve zoning ordinance changes: 7.16%. Town Council, which approves zoning ordinance changes, and voters approve budget/borrowing: 18.57%. Town Council, which approves all three categories: 14.51%.

Advertisement

The commission did consider the survey results and their consequences, but in the end, seven of nine commission members decided to approve the Charter draft with the town council form of government anyway.

The two dissenters were myself and Chris Babbidge. We have written a minority report that is available on the Kennebunk town website or through a simple internet search. Our intent for writing it is to have a well-informed electorate with a 360-degree understanding of this important issue.

Susan A. Bloomfield, Charter commissioner

West Kennebunk

Public comment is

Advertisement

vital aspect of meetings

In our RSU 21 school district, public comment is a vital part of our school board meetings, allowing community members to voice their opinions and concerns. However, when someone continues to spread misinformation despite corrections, it becomes a serious issue. Silence in the face of falsehoods can be seen as complicity, and it’s crucial that we take action to maintain the integrity of our discussions.

Here are some options available to us:

Immediate correction: If a board member or the superintendent is aware of the falsehood, they can correct the statement on the spot. This ensures that the misinformation doesn’t spread further.

Public records: Since school board meetings are recorded and minutes are kept, the board can refer to these records to correct any inaccuracies.

Policy reference: According to RSU 21’s policy on public participation at board meetings (Policy BEDH), the board has the right to set guidelines for public comments. This can include addressing false statements in a respectful and factual manner.

Roberts’ Rules of Order: Our board meetings are governed by Roberts’ Rules of Order, which provide a structured way to handle procedural issues. A Point of Order can be raised to address and correct any falsehoods or misrepresentations of fact during public comment. This formal mechanism ensures that the minutes and public record accurately reflect the truth.

Persistent misinformation: If someone continues to spread misinformation despite corrections, the board can take further steps. This may include issuing a formal statement to the community, highlighting the repeated falsehoods and providing accurate information. Additionally, the board can consider implementing stricter guidelines for public comments to prevent the spread of misinformation.

By taking these steps, we can ensure that our school board meetings remain a productive and truthful forum for all. I hope we will not remain silent.

Amanda Downing

Advertisement

Kennebunk

Candidate knows

the challenges

I am writing this letter in support of Henry Ingwersen in his bid for State Senate seat for District 32. Having known Henry over the years I have found him to be forthright, transparent, and honest with his ideas for a brighter future for the communities he serves. He cares deeply about many issues that we face here in Maine, one being the education of our children.

As a former educator, Henry can identify with the challenges that educators face these days and has time and again stood up and supported efforts to aid in the betterment of education across the state. He has also shown his care for the community environment we live in by working to deal with the PFAS problem that reared its ugly head here in Arundel in 2016. This ties into his involvement in conservation efforts in Arundel and surrounding communities which have helped to create outdoor recreation for everyone.

Advertisement

It is for these reasons that I ask you to consider voting for Henry Ingwersen for State Senate.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

Loss of small-craft

access is regrettable

Advertisement

My wife and I recently took a closer look at the new heavy-duty barriers that no longer allow the convenient and safe backing down and unloading of kayaks and other small crafts at this previous town-friendly spot. What we observed and couldn’t understand was, why and how this totally unnecessary barrier was even allowed or made any sense, whatsoever?

Rather than solely blame the neighbors, it just seems that no one honestly dealt with this issue in good faith and, maybe more so, the town. Realistically, the town had the original option to control usage of this site from day one, including any restrictions, limitations or right of way and could have easily negotiated a long-term binding agreement, but instead always passed the buck. And how is it that this matter even came up, just as the new high-end raised pier road was completed, which in itself incurred substantial cost to the town, although frankly nearly 80% came from me and other U.S. taxpayers.

Hopefully the town did not also pay for those expensive barriers, signage and any regrading, if this was/is truly private property, being the continual excuse used by the town, while they looked the other way. And did anyone take into account all the time, money and years of stewardship, on behalf of the Kennebunkport Conservation Land Trust? And what about the friends of the islands’ efforts to make these islands accessible to all?

These barriers not only restrict everyone’s use, but also my own personal stewardship, where I often straighten up campsites and pick up various debris, as part of my kayaking and appreciation for this wonderful God-given gift to our communities. Did either party take into consideration or even care about the economic loss caused by restricting sensible and normally quiet users of this natural spot.

If in fact, the real problem was the volume and usage from commercial kayaking outfits, they are already required to use the outlet on Langsford Road, so why did the town rollover so easily? As someone who has been kayaking and occasionally camping with my wife and son, or even solo, for well over 30 years, I find that the loss of this simple basic stone driveway, with absolutely no negative affect on anyone, to be a disgrace on all parties, especially the elected officials.

As I am now going on 82 years old, I have no intention of parking my vehicle yards away and then dragging my 60-pound kayak over a dangerous curved road and somehow loading and unloading without getting hit. And since you chose to make it as difficult as possible for me and many others, you can also say good-bye to my business at Bradbury’s, Cape Porpoise Kitchen and other thriving small businesses, which I always support as part of my kayaking and family visits.

James Thompson

Kennebnunk

Copy the Story Link