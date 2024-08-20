PORTLAND – Eddie Gilbert, co-founder and Chef of Gilbert’s Chowder House, passed away Thursday morning in the loving embrace of his wife of 33 years, Melissa Pensivy Gilbert, his loving daughter Kelly Gilbert and his two feline friends Willow and Wylie.

Eddie was a proud Portland native and the son of Joan McCullum Gilbert and James R Gilbert. He is survived by his youngest brother John Gilbert of Portland, sister Jeannette Gilbert Cronin of Portland, eldest brother James R Gilbert of Casco, and Christine Gilbert Ouellette of Connecticut. He was predeceased by his parents Joan and Jim Gilbert, Kathy Gilbert Cronin, his sister, Sylvia Gilbert Proctor, and youngest sister Pauline Gilbert.

﻿Eddie attended Portland Schools and earned his diploma from Freeport High School. As a young child, Eddie fished off of the piers of the Portland waterfront. He ran around with friends who lived for all of the adventures that the Hill had to offer young people. Eddie roamed these streets with his faithful dog companion Ranger. Like any little brother, John wanted to be with his big brother Eddie. Eddie found any excuse to run away from his little brother for fear of being tattled on for smoking cigarettes and partaking in all sorts of mischief with his friends on the Hill. Eddie was from a large family and they were definitely not a family of means. But like most families on the Hill, this was at one time a working class neighborhood – so there was no surprise to see families with seven or eight kids who were all used to sharing and looking out for one another. Although they had very little with regard to food and clothes – this family like so many others were absolutely devoted to one another. The Gilbert kids could say whatever they wanted about their brothers and sisters, but they were also thick as thieves and no outside criticism was tolerated! They were blindly loyal to their family and cheered each other on as they navigated their early and sometimes difficult lives.

﻿As a young teenager, Eddie worked at Gabbiano’s in Freeport, he then worked at the Samoset Resort, Eastland Hotel Banquet Chef, Shop and Save (Hannaford Brothers) Seafood Manager, chef at Boone’s Restaurant and then in October of 1993 – Eddie and his brother Jim opened Gilbert’s Chowder House at 92 Commercial Street. This was the dream of a lifetime for a chef. Eddie had perfected his chowder recipe and was passionate about using the freshest seafood available but within a humble atmosphere, keeping his overhead low so that they could offer a brilliant product at a fair price. From the beginning Eddie’s greatest pride was the extent to which his dedicated friends had helped the restaurant open and the amount of local folks that would eat there regularly. Portland was good to Eddie and Eddie lived for Portland.

﻿He was very proud of his dad’s military service and loved being a member of the Paul F Mallia Post (the Bunker) as a son of a veteran. He was also a member of Amvets Post 25 and appreciated the service and sacrifice of his dad’s generation. In order to show his commitment for veterans, he orchestrated all of the menus for the Bunker’s field days, he managed fundraisers for families who needed help. He orchestrated fundraisers for kids to go on trips, donated chowder and seafood for Holy Cross School Christmas Fair, and always made time to donate seafood chowder to the Bishop’s luncheon.

﻿If he wasn’t in the restaurant then he was fishing. Casco Bay was definitely his happy place, and striper fishing was his fish of choice! One of his family’s fondest memories was watching his friends move heaven and earth to get him on a boat after his prognosis. Movement was difficult at this point, but it wasn’t about fishing anymore; it was much more about the love and compassion that his friends felt for him, and the opportunity to share that time together, like brothers.

﻿All of these opportunities that Eddie had in these last few weeks were a direct result of the amazing work that Southern Maine Hospice provides to families. Eddie was able to participate in the last few weeks of his life. He was able to visit with friends, say goodbye, and cast out one more line. Thank you Jey and Team – you were the real miracle at the end of Eddie’s life. And we are eternally grateful.

﻿﻿Please come join us as we celebrate this life of Eddie Gilbert! Thursday, August 29, Munjoy Hill Tavern at 3 p.m. Bring your fabulous selves to the Munjoy Hill Tavern for some graciously and lovingly provided food and treats from Munjoy Hill neighbors and friends. Come share our food, our friends, and your memories.

