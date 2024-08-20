HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners have re-signed forward Christian Sarlo, who appeared in 10 games with the team last season.

Sarlo, 23, joined the Mariners in March of last season. He had three goals and three assists in 10 regular-season games. He also played in three playoff games for the Mariners.

In four years at Penn State, Sarlo had 19 goals and 29 assists in 122 games.

The Mariners open their ECHL season on Oct. 18 when they host the Wheeling Nailers at Cross Insurance Arena.

NHL: The Seattle Kraken agreed to a seven-year contract with center Matty Beniers on Tuesday that locks up the first draft pick in franchise history and former Calder Trophy winner through the 2030-31 season.

Beniers’ new deal will average $7.14 million per season and he becomes the first Seattle draft pick to sign a contract extension. Beniers was a restricted free agent.

• The St. Louis Blues signed defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway to two-year contracts after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets for the restricted free agents.

Broberg signed for a total of $9.16 million and Holloway $4.58 million. The Blues sent second- and third-round picks to Edmonton.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Gabby Williams is back with the Seattle Storm.

Williams, who helped France win a silver medal at the Olympics earlier this month, signed a rest-of-season contract with the Storm. She will start play next week when the Storm return from their current road trip. It’s her third season with Seattle after being acquired in a trade with Los Angeles prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Williams is coming off a stellar performance in the Paris Games, averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 steals for France. She had 19 points in the gold medal game, including five in the final few seconds, to almost pull off the upset of the U.S.

SOCCER

AWARDS: Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw were voted the men’s and women’s player of the year in English soccer for last season at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards.

The 24-year-old Foden helped Man City win a fourth consecutive Premier League title, scoring 19 times and providing eight assists. Shaw was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League as the Jamaican forward netted 21 goals, although City lost the title on goal difference to Chelsea.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic took the leader’s red jersey after winning a sprint to the line of a steep summit finish on the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta.

Roglic, a three-time winner of the Vuelta, only went in front about five meters from the line to edge Lennert van Eetvelt, who appeared to raise his right arm in a premature victory gesture.

The Slovenian star rose in the overall standings to now lead by eight seconds ahead of Joao Almeida, who placed third in the stage. Enric Mas placed fourth in the stage and is third overall, trailing Roglic by 32 seconds.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Two-time defending national champion UConn will highlight the Maui Invitational, which is returning to the Lahaina Civic Center a year after fatal wildfires forced a move to Honolulu.

The tournament, which will be played from Nov. 25-27, announced its invited schools and schedule.

The Huskies will take on Memphis on the opening day, followed by Colorado-Michigan State, Auburn-Iowa State and Dayton-North Carolina.

