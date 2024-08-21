On Aug. 2, the White House signed a Proclamation on National Health Center Week 2024. This was mirrored by Gov. Janet Mills’ own proclamation declaring the week of Aug. 4 through Aug. 10 as Community Health Center Week in Maine.

National Health Center Week is sponsored by the National Association of Community Health Centers, which maintains a goal to educate and raise awareness of the 1,400 Community Health Centers across our country.

This year’s National Health Center Week theme is Powering Communities Through Caring Connections. This is accomplished day in and day out across our state in centers providing high-quality care across the entire state of Maine. These health centers are not-for-profit, patient-governed and serve all patients regardless of income or insurance status, serving an average of 1 in 10 Americans.

Maine’s Community Health Centers are available across Maine. From Caribou to Sanford, there are clinics offering services including behavioral health care, pediatric care, and general family medicine. These clinics serve over 200,000 patients, or 1 in 6 Mainers, each year. Community Health Centers help everyday families lower their spending on health care costs while simultaneously providing jobs and training to colleagues, all while keeping the health and wellness of neighbors at the forefront of their dedication to our most vulnerable community members.

Beyond our Community Health Centers is the American Red Cross and their continued need for blood donations. Maine isn’t alone in facing a blood donor shortage; in fact, across the country the Red Cross is experiencing a mass vacancy in appointments to donate blood, plasma and power red.

Since July 1, 2024, the Red Cross blood supply has fallen by more than 25%. Donation is by appointment and donors can find their nearest donation site at redcrossblood.org.

For African American blood donors, the impact of a donation can be even more crucial. There are more than 100,000 Americans suffering from sickle cell disease. This disease disproportionately affects individuals of African descent, and a single patient with sickle cell disease could need thousands of blood transfusions after diagnosis. Race and ethnicity may affect blood through antigens that are unique to racial and ethnic groups; as a result, one in three African American blood donors are a match for a sickle cell patient.

For those who may already donate, there is always an option to host or sponsor a blood donation event. Through leading an event of this nature, you could save thousands of lives, create camaraderie within your community, and inspire those around you to step up however they can to protect the life and wellness of their peers.

A blood donation or visit to your local Community Health Center may seem small, however the smallest of actions can have the largest impact to those who receive them. I will be making appointments for blood drives happening across our community, and I truly hope to see you there.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells. He can be reached at Joe.Rafferty@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515. Sign up an email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

