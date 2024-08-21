Shearman receives Boston Post Cane

The Rev. Phil Shearman received the Boston Post Cane, honoring him as the oldest resident in Gorham, on Aug. 15.

Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors and Assistant Town Clerk Kim Getchell presented Shearman, 98, with a replica gold-topped, ebony cane and a certificate in a ceremony in the Town Council Chambers at the Municipal Center. Nordfors reports that Shearman was the longtime chaplain for the town’s Fire Department.

The Boston Post newspaper originally sent a cane to more than 700 New England towns in 1909 to be presented to its oldest man. In 1930, women also became eligible to receive the cane that belongs to each town as the oldest living residents.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 21, 1974, that the recent Gorham High School graduate Gina Northrop, daughter of Arden Northrop of Lincoln Street, was working a summer job at Sampson’s Market and planned to attend the University of Portland-Gorham to major in social welfare.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 15 that the U.S. public debt was $35,169,163,778,240.35.

