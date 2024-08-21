Here we go! The campaigns are all in full sail for this November’s elections. We are seeing and will see hundreds of ads with promises to solve all our issues if we just vote for them.

I would like to ask my fellow voters of all parties to complete a couple of important steps before filling in the circle on Election Day. Do not take the promise at face value. Let’s ask ourselves: How will this promise get funded? After all, it is our tax contributions that will be the source of 100% of any new programs or policies. Let’s ask ourselves if we are in favor of the promise solely because it would benefit us or because it would benefit a larger population of our fellow Americans.

Lastly, and most importantly, let’s do some background research on the target of the new policy. Is the issue it is looking to resolve really a problem for most? Is it feasible that the program would get House and Senate support? Would we reach in our wallets and offer support if we were stopped on the street? Most of us would not do the latter, yet that is essentially what we are doing by voting for a candidate who has his or her policy improvements lined up, as they will be taking our tax dollars to fund it.

Please remember, we have the power of the vote. It needs to be used wisely for the greater good.

Andy Soucy

Standish

