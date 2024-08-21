I have planned, many times, on writing a comment to the editor about something I read, only to read, a few days later, that someone else had written my thoughts eloquently for me.

The Aug. 17 Press Herald column by Raymond Diamond (“Ma’am, are you going to call the police on me for juggling?”) should be inspiring to all of us in many ways. The last paragraph especially, with a spiritual approach based in grace and patience and, might I say, kindness. This is really, really something not just to think about but practice. Thank you to Raymond Diamond

Al Voisine

Westbrook

