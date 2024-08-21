All Americans who value the freedom and democracy that our country was founded upon should proudly support Rep. Jared Golden’s announcement that he will not be endorsing a presidential candidate or disclosing his vote.

To be clear, I am supportive of and will be voting for Kamala Harris for president. Yet I recognize that the right to cast a confidential vote is a sacred privilege afforded to all citizens of this great country.

The statement quoted in the Press Herald by the MAGA Republican candidate’s campaign manager, Shawn Roderick, that “We have a right to know who Jared is voting for – regardless of who he’s endorsing or not endorsing” tells us all we need to know about why their movement must fail. They do not, in fact, have that right.

Rep. Golden is a citizen of the United States and has the right to cast his confidential vote just as all of us do. The bullying fascist rhetoric of the MAGA Republicans should be rejected by all who value this great nation and wish to see it endure, as I am certain that Jared Golden does.

Timothy Donnellon

Old Orchard Beach

