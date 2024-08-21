SCARBOROUGH – Judith Ann Egers, 85, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2024, with her loving husband by her side.

Judy was born on Dec. 1, 1938, to Fred and Ella Shaw in Standish. She later moved to Gorham where she attended school. She loved being a cheerleader at Gorham High School, where she later graduated from with high honors. Judy then went on to attend Gorham State Teachers College, now known as the University of Southern Maine. Where she was also a cheerleader for the sports teams. She graduated with a Teaching Degree.

After graduating from college, Judy married fellow Gorham Alum, Lloyd Egers, on Sept. 23, 1959, in Evreux, France, while Lloyd was stationed there in the United States Air Force. After their tour in France, the family moved to Bangor. Judy worked as a teacher at Brewer Junior High School for many years, eventually retiring from teaching from Brewer High School. Along the way, Judy kept the family of four together while Lloyd was serving a tour in Vietnam, all while obtaining her master’s degree in education from the University of Maine at Orono.

Judy was an incredibly loving wife and mother who also had many close friends. She enjoyed spending time at the family camp, especially with family. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more than anything.

Judy was predeceased by her son, Gary Egers. She is survived by her loving husband Lloyd Egers; son Scott Egers and his wife Deborah Egers, and daughter-in-law Dawn Egers. Also survived by four grandchildren, Cameron Brown and her husband Seth Brown, Kristen Egers, Shawna Egers, Emily Egers; and five great grandchildren, Grayson Egers, Finnian Brown, Duke Brown, Wyatt Brown, and Jordan Egers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham.

To express Condolences or to participate in Judy’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

