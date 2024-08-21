SCARBOROUGH – Margaret K. ‘Meg’ Peacock, 96, died on August 14, 2024. She was born in New York City on June 9, 1928, the daughter of James and Malvina (Coleman) Kinard.

She was educated at the New Canaan Country Day School, St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Vassar College. After college, Meg worked in New York City for Harper & Row and left to marry John Peacock, who, at the time, was managing the family dairy farm in Flanders, NJ. After a few years the couple moved to Princeton, where John commuted to Bell Labs and Meg worked as a research assistant at the Institute for Advanced Studies. Their next move was to Baltimore, Md. where Meg was kept busy raising two children and serving on the Women’s Board of the Baltimore Museum.

﻿After six years in Baltimore, Meg and John moved to Mendham, NJ where they remained until John’s retirement in 1981. They then spent two years on their sailboat Galatea in the Bahamas and at their summer home on Block Island. John began a new career as an international consultant in telecom technology while Meg held several jobs at the Brookside Library and The Book Shop in Morristown, NJ.

﻿Meg and John moved to Round Pond, Maine in 1989. They continued to be dedicated sailors, spending time on their boat up and down the East Coast and in the Bahamas. Meg enjoyed being a volunteer at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta, Maine. Meg and John spent their final years of retirement at Piper Shores in Scarborough.

﻿Meg will be remembered for her wit and sharp memory and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She is survived by her two children, John Jr. and Maggie, married to Todd Sowers; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Rosalie and Thomas; and two great grandchildren, Finley and Wells.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations may be sent to:

Skidompha Library

