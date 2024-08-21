BIDDEFORD – Lloyd Michael Spinney, 82, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on August 14, 2024, following a courageous battle with mesothelioma.
Lloyd was born on March 22, 1942, in South Eliot, Maine, with his twin sister Betty, to Lloyd N. (Bucky) and Frances (Regan) Spinney.
Visitation will be at Hope Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. A Funeral Outside of Mass will be held at 11 am at Hope Memorial with a burial to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.
To view entire obituary, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com
