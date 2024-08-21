On July 22, the Portland Press Herald published an article headlined “Young voters in Maine weigh in on Biden dropping out of race.” We appreciate the Press Herald’s investment in sharing young Mainers’ thoughts on the upcoming election, and know that some certainly do share the views expressed in the article.

However, we believe that the apathy and disengagement from politics that defined their statements aren’t representative of all young Mainers, many of whom are deeply invested in the upcoming election and committed to using politics to promote positive change.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lina Martinez Nocito is a summer fellow with Maine Youth Power, a youth-led youth movement that works in solidarity with young Mainers for a livable future across rural and suburban Maine. She is a sophomore at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Young people’s criticisms of Biden are too often attributed to ostensible ageism. But it wasn’t just Biden’s age that caused 74% of Americans under age 30 to feel that Biden didn’t understand their needs, even before the debate; rather, it was his lack of follow-through with young people’s priorities and his poor approach to issues such as a cease-fire in Gaza that left youth feeling alienated from his presidency.

Youth are certainly willing to support older presidential candidates, as evidenced by widespread support for Bernie Sanders among young people and our essential role in getting Biden elected in 2020 (a Tufts study found that young voters’ “impact – especially youth of color’s overwhelming support for Biden – was decisive in key races across the country”), as long as those candidates take us seriously and commit to action on the issues that matter to us.

Many of the young people casting presidential ballots for the first time this November were elementary schoolers when Trump was elected, middle schoolers during March for Our Lives, and rising high school freshmen when protests against racist violence unfolded across the country in 2020. We’ve grown up in a time in which MAGA is omnipresent and the very word “unprecedented” has become a cringy cliché. And while in some cases, this grim political environment has indeed fostered apathy and disengagement from politics, that’s far from the rule.

Young Mainers regularly give testimony at the statehouse (especially since virtually testifying from home became an option, making it more accessible), work on political campaigns, and advocate for bills promoting climate action, racial justice, Wabanaki sovereignty, LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive justice, affordable housing and much more.

The Youth Day of Action, an annual event in which youth gather at the state house to lobby their legislators about climate justice, drew participants from across the state this past spring. The Maine Climate Council and each of its working groups include dedicated youth representatives. And last year’s Legislature was the youngest in Maine’s history; the coming elections feature many stellar young candidates, including Mana Abdi, Ambureen Rana, Kilton Webb and Ellie Sato, who are poised to advocate for the needs of youth and their communities as a whole. We are committed to fighting for a just, livable future, and we’re cognizant of the essential role of politics in making that a reality.

As we look toward the fall, the stakes of the coming election for young people – and America as a whole – are difficult to overstate, and young people are keenly aware of it. In the face of a rapidly accelerating climate crisis, racist and transphobic violence, attacks on reproductive freedom, a widespread housing crisis and threats to our basic democratic process (Trump recently encouraged his supporters to vote with the promise that “in four years … we’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote”), we need a leader who will address these issues with the thoughtfulness, dedication and urgency that they require—and we need her now.

Young Mainers are ready to take action this fall. Maine Youth Power is working to get 10,000 young people to the polls, coordinating canvassing efforts, endorsing five outstanding candidates from across the state and hosting a forum where young people will have the opportunity to ask candidates for the Maine Legislature about issues they care about. And in the weeks since President Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, we’ve been amazed by the number of energized, hopeful, passionate young people who have been reaching out to us, excited to get involved with the movement. After almost a decade of frustration, young people have candidates who will truly fight for our interests – and we’re showing up to secure their victory.

If you’re a young person living in Maine, we hope you’ll join us. During this election cycle, we have a powerful opportunity to build a more just, sustainable, and resilient state and country, and young Mainers will be essential for making that a reality.

