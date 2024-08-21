The first in Westbrook’s three-part series of swimming pool discussions drew a crowd at the Community Center on Bridge Street last week with citizens, elected officials and city staff airing ideas and concerns.

City consultant Craig Freshley, of Good Group Decisions, is compiling public input for a report and facilitated last week’s first public session. Freshley said the meeting is “neighbor to neighbor” and urged last week’s gathering to be open-minded.

“I know feelings run strong,” he said.

Some ideas floated about included locating an outdoor pool at the Community Center, placing a swim tank in the Presumpscot River, and combining a pool project with a proposed multi-million-dollar school department upgrade of its aging athletic facilities. While public engagement is sought, the City Council would have the final say on whether any aquatic project would move forward.

City Clerk/Assistant City Administrator Angela Holmes outlined the history of previous pools in Westbrook. Holmes said the first was a swimming tank built right in the river in 1905. It was replaced by an in-ground pool using Sebago Lake water that opened in 1949 at the Cornelia Warren Outdoor Recreation Area on Main Street. A replacement pool was constructed there in 1987, but needed repair and was demolished a few years ago.

Public input could lead to a pool, splash pad or no project at all.

Advertisement

Business owner Joe Salisbury suggested putting a “modern-day tank” in the river for swimming. “The river is as clean as it has been in 150 years,” he said.

But City Council Vice President Anna Turcotte advocated the city provide a pool for swimming lessons and Turcotte said many immigrant 15- and 16-year-olds in Westbrook can’t swim. “I think its important for our community to provide lessons for high school kids,” Turcotte said.

While pool talks are under way, schools have a big ticket item of their own on tap. Suzanne Salisbury, chair of Westbrook School Committee, said at the public discussion a $6-$10 million upgrade of school athletic facilities is planned and she hopes discussions could be combined with pool talks. “We don’t want the two projects competing,” Salisbury said.

The school department has just applied for a possible expansion of Congin, the elementary school adjacent to the Community Center, and she said a school addition would expand onto the playground and a field. Salisbury was concerned where a pool would fit into the Community Center/Congin site.

Warren Lain of the city’s Recreation and Conservation Commission asked for all possible pool locations to be revisited and acting Mayor David Morse said nothing is locked in and everything is on the table.

Holmes said 16 locations were reviewed and the top three sites were the Community Center, Foster Street fields and the Cornelia Warren Outdoor Recreation Area. The Community Center with an indoor pool now has staff on duty, parking and locker rooms. Robyn Saunders, project manager of the city’s economic and community development department, said it is the most cost-effective option.

Advertisement

Taxpayer Deb Shangraw, in a letter to the editor this week, wrote, “While the city’s survey focuses on a pool and potential Community Center location, the Warren Rec Field is one location known to be qualified for Land and Water Conservation Funds, seeking a water amenity plus additional park amenities. Most, if not all the funds may not be taxpayer dollars.”

The city estimates the cost of an outdoor pool at the Community Center could range from $3 million up to $14 million, depending on scale of the project.

Resident Paul James was among those concerned about a tax increase that could accompany installing a pool and predicted taxpayer opposition. “We’re already burdened,” James said.

The next public session is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the Spruce Room at the Community Center and coincides with the launch of a city survey. A third meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Shangraw also urged readers to participate in a non-city funded survey for review by Friends of Warren Rec Fields. An advertisement for the survey has been published in recent weeks in the American Journal.

Copy the Story Link