In the “Ask Maine Audubon” column in the Aug. 18 edition of the Maine Sunday Telegram (“Muskrats in the pond are not a nuisance”), Doug Hitchcox wrote, “Beavers, despite being one of the most fascinating and important ecosystem engineers, are often disliked for their ability to impact environments by cutting down trees and damming waterways.”

I wonder what beavers think when we do the same.

Barbara Desmarais
Brunswick

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles