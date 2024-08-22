In the “Ask Maine Audubon” column in the Aug. 18 edition of the Maine Sunday Telegram (“Muskrats in the pond are not a nuisance”), Doug Hitchcox wrote, “Beavers, despite being one of the most fascinating and important ecosystem engineers, are often disliked for their ability to impact environments by cutting down trees and damming waterways.”

I wonder what beavers think when we do the same.

Barbara Desmarais

Brunswick

