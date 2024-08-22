SCARBOROUGH – Eunice M. (Blake) Dusty, 91, passed away on Aug. 17, 2024, with her loving daughters by her side.

Eunice was born in Falmouth on July 23, 1933, to the late Arthur and Huldah Blake, she was the youngest of 16. She attended local schools and graduated from Falmouth High School in the class of 1951.

After high school, Eunice joined the U.S. Navy, and although she was honorably discharged due to a heart condition, she remained deeply committed to her patriotism, later becoming an active member of the American Legion Post #164 Auxiliary in Falmouth.

Throughout her life, Eunice held several secretarial positions, with a longstanding position as a legal secretary at Pierce Atwood.

A devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox, Eunice also had a passion for needlework. She gifted her handcrafted items to her family and donated items to various causes, including the Hats for Hugs program and the Naval base in Brunswick. Eunice was an avid reader, especially of historical fiction and biographies. She epitomized the values of the Greatest Generation, known for a strong sense of community, commitment to country, hard work and frugality.

Eunice cherished family traditions and gatherings, celebrating every holiday and birthday with enthusiasm. She was competitive coming from a large family and loved playing games, Scrabble, Whist, and Cribbage among her favorites, and had a deep love for music.

She enjoyed travelling including a trip to San Francisco, a drive cross country with her family at 80 years old, fulfilled a bucket list dream by traveling to England; and was a snow bird with her husband at Myrtle Beach and Florida.

Eunice was predeceased by her mother, father; all of her siblings; and her beloved husband, Frank Dusty.

Eunice is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Reid and her husband David of South Portland, and Beth D’Amico of South Portland; her four grandchildren, David Reid Jr. and wife Molly, Margaret Reid, Nicole Bullis and husband Dan, and Matthew Reid; her nine great-grandchildren, Jack, Sam, and Beau Reid, Charlotte, Alex, and Cecilia Guerrette, Veronica, Hope, and Dylan Bullis. She also leaves behind her stepson, Glenn Dusty and his wife Bobbi Jo of Biddeford; her sisters-in-law Glenda Blake of Windham, and Debbie Vashon of South Portland; and also several nieces and nephews.

Her family extends their heartfelt thanks to Scarborough Terrace and Compassus Hospice for the incredible and loving care they provided to her, treating her like family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth. To view Eunice’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the

American Heart Association,

P.O. Box 840692,

Dallas, TX 75284-0692

