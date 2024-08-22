Rotthoff, Lt. Col. David W. USAF 83, of North Fort Myers, Fla., Aug. 17. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Sept. 17, St. Therese Catholic Church, North Fort Myers, Fla.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Rotthoff, Lt. Col. David W. USAF 83, of North Fort Myers, Fla., Aug. 17. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Sept. 17, St. ...
Rotthoff, Lt. Col. David W. USAF 83, of North Fort Myers, Fla., Aug. 17. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Sept. 17, St. Therese Catholic Church, North Fort Myers, Fla.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.