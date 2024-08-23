James Paxton’s second stint with the Boston Red Sox – and his season – is almost certainly over.

Ahead of Friday evening’s series opener with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Red Sox transferred the veteran left-hander to the 60-day injured list.

Paxton, 35, only made three starts for the Red Sox after they acquired him from the Dodgers in late July. The third start ended after only five pitches; the southpaw could barely walk off the mound and was later diagnosed with a partial tear of his right calf. On August 13, Manager Alex Cora described him as “a long shot” to pitch again this season.

It’s a brutal blow for Paxton, who was enjoying a healthy season after several years of injuries and setbacks, and for the Red Sox, who’d finally added a left-hander to their starting rotation, only to lose him almost as quickly.

Also Friday, the Red Sox selected left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez from Triple-A Worcester – to help with against the Diamondbacks’ lefty-heavy lineup – and optioned right-hander Greg Weissert.

• Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“He’s catching. Let’s make history,” Cora said.

Jansen was about to bat for Toronto when the June 26 game against Boston was suspended in the second inning because of rain. It was rescheduled for Monday as part of a doubleheader.

The Red Sox acquired the 29-year-old Jansen in a trade on July 27.

Reece McGuire was Boston’s catcher for the June 26 game. McGuire was designated for assignment after the Red Sox traded for Jansen and is now with Triple-A Worcester.

• Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill was scratched from Friday’s lineup because of finger inflammation on his left hand.

O’Neill was scheduled to bat fifth and play left field. Rob Refsnyder was added to the lineup in his place.

• Red Sox minor leaguer Kristian Campbell is making an immediate impact after being promoted to Worcester, just as he did when he was promoted from Class A Greenville to Double-A Portland in June. In his first two games for the WooSox, Campbell was 4 for 10 with a double and six RBI.

For the season, the 22-year-old infielder/outfielder is hitting .341 with a .445 on-base percentage and a .570 slugging percentage in 98 games. He has 16 home runs, 31 doubles and 21 steals.

Another recently promoted prospect, 20-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony, is 12 for 36 with a home run and three doubles in nine games for Worcester.

YANKEES: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated from the 10-day injured list and was in the New York lineup against Colorado.

Chisholm was hurt Aug. 12 on a head-first dive into home plate while scoring in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. He’s batting .316 with seven homers, 11 RBI and five stolen bases in 14 games since being acquired from the Miami Marlins on July 27.

NATIONALS: Washington plans to call up outfielder Dylan Crews, the No. 3 prospect in Major League Baseball, to make his debut Monday night against the New York Yankees, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced.

Crews, 22, was drafted No. 2 overall by Washington last summer – after his LSU teammate Paul Skenes was taken first by Pittsburgh – and quickly rose through the minor leagues.

Crews is batting .272 with 13 homers and 68 RBI in 99 games this season for Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester.

He will join 21-year-old James Wood in Washington’s young outfield. Wood debuted on July 1 for the rebuilding Nationals, who acquired him in the 2022 trade that sent Juan Soto to San Diego.

