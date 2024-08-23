BRISTOL, R.I. – Ernest Jackson Morrill, 82, of Bristol, R.I., formerly of Portsmouth, R.I., passed away in Newport Hospital on Aug. 6, 2024, with his family by his side.

Born in Maine, he was the son of the late Arthur and Ruth (Spofford) Morrill.

Ernest loved baseball as a kid and was on a Maine state championship American Legion team where he played second base. He went on to the University of New Hampshire and graduated with a degree in zoology and also excelled at various college extracurricular activities. After college, he joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War era, primarily in Scotland, where the fighting was limited to various Scottish taverns. He moved to Aquidneck Island after he landed a job with the Federal Government as a computer programmer where he retired after more than 25 years of service.

Known by many as “Big Ern”, he coached youth sports teams throughout the years and touched many lives. His interactions with umpires and referees were legendary and ironically, umpired many baseball games in his retirement. He enjoyed golfing and fishing and most outdoor activities and was often seen walking and biking all over the island. Playing pickup hoops with the neighborhood kids was a favorite pastime where he was famous for his mini sky-hook shot.

Ernest is survived by his children, Mark (Kathryn) L. Morrill, of Gorham, Ernest (Kathy) J. Morrill II, of Middletown; his sister, Sara Read, of Portland; his grandchildren, Hailey Morrill, Jillian Morrill, Ryan Morrill, Caitlin Morrill.

He was predeceased by his two older brothers, Gerald and Frederick.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. A burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco.

Copy the Story Link