OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Stacee L. McKenzie, 51, of Ross Road, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 6, 1972, in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of the late Raymond Bisson and Donna M. True Bisson.

Stacee attended local school in Massachusetts and was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School.

Stacee worked as a Mary Kay Consultant. She enjoyed flowers, hanging out with friends and especially her family. She enjoyed beating her husband at Scrabble and Jeopardy. Stacee was a member of New Life Church in Biddeford.

She was predeceased by her father, Raymond Bisson.

Survivors include her husband, Dwayne McKenzie of Old Orchard Beach; her mother, Donna M. True Bisson Salls and her husband Richard Salls of Rutland, Mass.; two sons, William Raymond Wade and Samuel Dwayne of Old Orchard Beach; two sisters, Kimberly J. Dionne and husband Mark of Berlin, N.H. and Robin T. Monahan and husband Patrick of Rutland, Mass.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 31 at the New Life Church, 591 Alfred St., Biddeford.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services.

Memorial contributions may be made in her

memory to

New Life Church or

Boston Hope Lodge

125 S. Huntington Ave.,

Boston, MA 02130

