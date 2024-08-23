BATH – Theodore Edward Drake of Bath, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. He was born in Mankato, Minn. on Nov. 18, 1924.

Ted married the love of his life, Sharon Drake, in June, 1984. She survives him, as do daughters Laurie Lane of Long Beach, Calif., Joan Durham (Jim) of Ardmore, Pa., and Sandra Fish of Bath, son, Curtis Fish (Jenny Burch) of Woolwich; brother, Clifford Drake (Geeta) of Georgetown, Texas; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Ted graduated from Stanford University (undergraduate and medical school) and spent many years in Southern California in private practice as an obstetrician/gynecologist. Ted loved delivering babies and doing surgery and was beloved by his patients and respected by his fellow physicians, serving for a period of time as Chief of Staff at Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Ted and Sharon moved to Bath after he retired and enjoyed many trips and cruises together. He loved to travel! Ted had a beautiful singing voice and, as part of his service during WWII, sang in the International Men’s Chorus. He was an avid Scrabble player, handily beating all family members and enjoying a weekly Scrabble game with other Scrabble-minded friends. He also loved scuba diving and fishing. Ted was kind, generous, and outgoing. His motto was “be kind” and he lived out his motto. Ted was a blessing to all who knew him.

The family will have a private memorial at a later time. Arrangements by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Instead of flowers the family suggests donations in Ted’s memory to the American Red Cross.

