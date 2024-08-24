ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, who set an NFL record last season by returning five interceptions for touchdowns, will miss six to eight weeks because of a stress fracture in his foot.

Bland will have surgery for the injury, the team said Saturday. He reported discomfort in the foot during training camp in California this past week and underwent imaging that revealed the stress fracture.

The Cowboys announced the 25-year-old Bland’s injury before their preseason finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas broke camp in California on Thursday.

The loss of Bland comes with the Cowboys getting ready for the return of 2021 All-Pro Trevon Diggs, who missed all but two games last year after tearing a knee ligament. Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021.

Bland was an All-Pro in his second season after leading the NFL with nine interceptions. The first pick-6 came in the opener against the New York Giants, followed by one in Week 4 against New England and another in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The fourth return for a TD came in the 10th game against Carolina, tying the previous record shared by Philadelphia’s Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City’s Jim Kearney (1972) and Houston’s Ken Houston (1971). Bland broke the record the next week in a 45-10 victory against Washington.

Bland was a fifth-round pick out of Fresno State in 2022 and has 14 interceptions in 34 games.

BROWNS: Quarterback Deshaun Watson was not in the plans for Cleveland’s preseason finale Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks as expected.

Watson, who is coming off season-ending right shoulder surgery, dealt with some soreness in his arm during practice on Wednesday. The team said he took his full reps with the first-team offense during Thursday’s workout, which was closed to the media.

Coach Kevin Stefanski had planned to play Watson but now appears to be taking a cautious approach. Also, the Browns are dealing with injury issues at both offensive tackle spots, which may have factored into the decision.

A team spokesman said Watson is still on track to start Cleveland’s home opener on Sept. 8 against Dallas.

SATURDAY PRESEASON GAMES

LIONS 24, STEELERS 17: Russell Wilson and Justin Fields led touchdown drives for Pittsburgh, which lost in Detroit in the preseason finale for both teams.

Jermar Jefferson rushed for two touchdowns for the Lions, including a go-ahead, 7-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t named Wilson the starting quarterback, but has said repeatedly that the veteran is in the “pole position” for the job.

PACKERS 30, RAVENS 7: Arron Mosby got a strip-sack that resulted in a touchdown and intercepted a pass on consecutive series to help Green Bay beat visiting Baltimore Ravens as both teams closed the preseason by resting nearly all of their starters.

Ravens center Nick Samac and running back Owen Wright were both carted off the field in the first half. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said after the game that Wright had broken his foot.

Samac, a rookie seventh-round pick from Michigan State, had been getting some first-team reps in camp while 2023 Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum deals with a neck issue.

TEXANS 17, RAMS 15: Tim Boyle threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead Houston over visiting Los Angeles in the preseason finale for both teams.

PANTHERS 31, BILLS 26: Quarterback Bryce Young displayed having a good grasp of the Panthers’ new offensive playbook by capping a short and successful preseason debut with an opening-drive touchdown as visiting Carolina beat Buffalo.

VIKINGS 26, EAGLES 3: Minnesota’s Jaren Hall threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Philadelphia’s reserves, and the Vikings closed out the preseason with a road win.

