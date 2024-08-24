COLLEGES

Aidan Birr made a 44-yard field goal as time expired, and Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State 24-21 on Saturday in Dublin in the first major college football game of the season.

Coming off an undefeated regular season, but with a remade roster, Florida State tied the game at 21 with 6:33 left on a 15-play touchdown drive that included two fourth-down conversions by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Jamal Haynes ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia Tech.

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE: Taiwan starter Lai Cheng-Xi struck out 12 and allowed just three hits as the Asia-Pacific representative beat Venezuela 4-1 to advance to the World Series championship game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Taiwan managed only three hits but didn’t need them, as it collected eight walks and scored twice on wild pitches.

Taiwan will face Florida or Texas in the title game on Sunday.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lando Norris produced a blistering lap to qualify on pole position ahead of three-time world champion Max Verstappen in the Dutch Grand Prix.

With gusts of wind off the North Sea creating unpredictable conditions for the drivers, Norris’ final lap was far ahead of anyone else’s pace, beating second-place Verstappen by .356 of a second.

Verstappen has won all three of the races held at Zandvoort in the Netherlands since the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2021.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Joao Pedro was left unmarked to head home the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time, giving Brighton a 2-1 home win over Manchester United.

• Erling Haaland made sure Manchester City joined Brighton on six points through two games, scoring his seventh Premier League hat trick in a 4-1 win over Ipswich.

ITALY: Christian Pulisic netted his first goal of the Serie A season but couldn’t prevent AC Milan losing 2-1 at Parma.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic grabbed his second stage victory of the 2024 Spanish Vuelta as the three-time champion cut Ben O’Connor’s overall lead.

Roglic, of Slovenia, attacked on the final ascent at the end of a hilly 159-kilometer ride from Ubeda to Cazorla.

Including a 10-second time bonus, Roglic took a 55-second bite out of O’Connor’s lead. The Australian leads Roglic by 3 minutes, 49 seconds.

