PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Charles Roma passed away peacefully on May 15, 2024 after a period of declining health.

Born in Portland, Charles was the son of Colin Roma and Dorothy Tuttle Roma. With his charming demeanor and sparkling eyes, Charles led a robust life devoted in service to those less fortunate.

A 1954 graduate of Westbrook High School, Charles was a formidable member of Westbrook’s storied football, basketball, and baseball teams. Serving in the Navy for four years during the Korean War years, Charles was recruited to play baseball and contributed substantially to the 5th Naval District team championship.

Following his time in the Navy, Charles obtained his degree in physical education from Western Illinois University and lived for a time in Illinois. Returning to Westbrook, Charles pursued various local entrepreneurial endeavors and served on the Westbrook City Council for four terms, two as President, with immense dedication and commitment to his beloved community.

Charles re-located to Florida in his later years so he “wouldn’t have to shovel the rain” and made significant contributions to enriching the lives of disadvantaged populations in Charlotte County. Serving in executive leadership roles for the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County and the Charlotte County YMCA, Charles was justifiably proud of his work in educational and recreational programming and workforce development in support of countless children and families. Additionally, Charles provided training and job placement services for seniors in southwest Florida. His indefatigable efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley are legendary as he worked to fundraise and re-establish vital programs and resources in devastated communities. He found great personal fulfillment in service to others and continued his tireless civic activities into his 80s.

An avid sports fan, Charles passionately followed the NY Yankees, New England Patriots and Boston Bruins. Nothing pleased him more than watching sports with friends and enjoying a beer. Despite living in Florida for many years, Charles steadfastly followed Maine’s weather and would routinely report on it to his daughter!

Charles was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Jae Kendall; and stepson, Michael Potocki.

He is survived by beloved daughter, Susan Roma of Westbrook; brother, Jon Roma of Kure Beach, N.C.; stepdaughter, Anne Breeden (Betty Mayben) of Merrimack, N.H.; Sue Potocki of Westbrook; and several nieces and nephews. The family expresses special thanks to Charles’ best friend, Jason Leonard, who provided Charles great companionship and support for many years.

Per Charles’ request, there will be no funeral. A private burial in Westbrook will take place at a later date.

Copy the Story Link