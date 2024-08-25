Each July, the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society organizes a long weekend of exciting outdoor activities collectively called the Summer Picnic. For many years, base camp for the picnic has been Webb’s Campground in West Forks, and we were back there again this year.

The entertainment began Friday with a swift water rescue clinic on the lower Dead River in the Forks. Organized by club Vice President Eggman DeCoster, the invaluable training was provided by licensed instructors with Northeast Whitewater Rafting and Moose Tours. Topics such as the dangers of entrapment, safe wading and swimming in whitewater, throwing a rope to assist a rescue, and recovering a pinned boat were included. Nine club members and non-members participated.

While the rescue seminar was taking place, Ryan Galway was leading a whitewater trip on the Roll Dam section of the West Branch of the Penobscot River. A series of Class III ledge drops begins below the dam at the outlet of Seboomook Lake in northwestern Maine. Fourteen people in 13 boats participated, completing two runs on the relatively short stretch of exciting rapids. There were some spills and swims on the first course; however, everyone was successful the second time around. The highlight of the day was 14-year-old Krea Galway completing her first descent in a solo canoe. Only one portage was required and she vows to accomplish the difficult plunge next time. Afterwards, the crew joined Chowderheads camping at Webb’s Campground.

On Saturday, about 30 canoeists, kayakers, rafters and shredder paddlers met Justin Stimpson, owner of Ironbound Outdoors, in the Forks for a shuttle to the Dead River put-in at the mouth of Spencer Stream. The trip was coordinated by Adam Chase. Flagstaff Dam was releasing 2,400 cubic feet per second, an ambitious Class III-plus level. Justin managed to load all the boats onto a van and trailer but needed two vans to transport the large group of paddlers on the rough 16-mile drive.

At the congested put-in, Adam directed all paddlers to meet at a sandy beach at the bottom of the first rapid, Spencer Falls, for trip instructions and a safety talk. When we assembled at the beach, Adam separated the party into two teams to make the large number of paddlers more manageable and easier to account for participants.

Then the fun began as we paddled 16 miles of rapids over the next five hours. The day was filled with thrills and a few capsizes. When the mishaps occurred, Chowderheads trained in swift water rescue were immediately on the scene to assist in recovering paddlers and their boats. The most exacting rescue of the day was when canoeist, Me Timbers, flipped and swam in Upper Poplar Falls. Club members were able to get paddler and boat ashore but on opposite sides of the river just above the lengthy Class IV Lower Poplar Falls. A shredder team reunited Me and his canoe, and the entire group aced Lower Poplar.

As the excitement was occurring on the Dead, another group of hardy Chowderheads was paddling the challenging Class IV Kennebec Gorge at high water. They had an equally stimulating day. Yet a third group was enjoying a flatwater traverse of scenic Moxie Pond. When the day was over, everyone gathered at Webb’s Campground for a potluck supper.

Adventures continued on Sunday. Several paddlers were up early to negotiate the Kennebec Gorge at low water, a Class III level. At 10 a.m., another contingent led by Adam Chase met at Harris Dam to navigate the gorge at high water. Members of both groups joined together downriver at Carry Brook to paddle the remaining nine miles of Class II/III rapids to the Forks.

While the Kennebec River action was underway, still more dedicated Dead River addicts returned for an 1,800 CFS release. As an alternative to whitewater, my wife, Nancy, and I offered a flatwater trip on Indian Pond, an expansive scenic body of water situated above Harris Dam.

Activities were not limited to the scheduled events. Other Chowderheads completed bike rides and hikes in the area. In short, this was an outdoor extravaganza of epic proportions.

Another successful PPCS Summer Picnic completed, club leaders are already making arrangements for next year.

