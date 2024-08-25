So something has been keeping me awake at night … I’ve been worried about something that’s been happening at the People Plus Center and the homes of our members. It’s something that can be prevented, and often has life-changing and disastrous consequences.

It seems like lots of people are falling down!

Over the last several weeks, we’ve had People Plus members who have fallen and injured themselves. “I’ve taken a fall,” is something that we hear all too often these days.

And it’s an issue that develops as we lose strength, flexibility, and balance. So we are here to buck the trend. We have canes! We have walkers! We have crutches galore!

You’ve just got to use them!

As we grow older, the leg of a chair, the corner of a rug, a dog toy, or your slippers can all become treacherous, and perhaps your eyesight is not what it used to be or your hearing is fading. To rub salt on the wound, your ability to stay upright may be diminishing.

However, the alternative to “not growing old” is likely to find you faster when you take a fall.

So, let me ask, do you already have a walker but you never use it? Or you only use it inside your house? Or you keep your cane in your car because you’re kind of embarrassed to use it inside the grocery store?

You’re not alone folks, as these are just a few of the reasons people “take a fall.” And one fall almost always leads to another. It’s a natural progression that we really should try to stave off as long as possible.

And there are a few easy ways to do that at People Plus.

First and foremost, borrow equipment from us here at the Center. It’s free and easy and we’ve got LOTS! Check out the picture of the staff as they model a fraction of what we have stored in the basement.

Secondly, start taking exercise classes here at the Center. All of them are designed to help older adults, (YOU) get strong, and stay upright! They work on balance, strength, and flexibility – and let you live a longer and healthier life. We have nearly 20 opportunities every week to exercise, have fun, and help you walk steadier. Plus you’ll have a great time and make new friends!

There are also programs that can help you adapt your home with accessibility grab bars, ramps, etc. And as well there are medical-equipment lending programs if we don’t have what you need. For more information about these programs, call Sarah at the Center.

So let’s buck this “falling” trend, alright already? You’ll grow stronger, improve your overall fitness, laugh your head off, and “walk away” happier.

And then I won’t need to be worried about all of you anymore and I can get some sleep!

Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton is executive director of People Plus in Brunswick.

