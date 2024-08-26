FRISCO, Texas — CeeDee Lamb’s monthslong holdout with the Dallas Cowboys is over, and the All-Pro receiver is a close second to Justin Jefferson as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Lamb and the Cowboys agreed Monday on a $136 million, four-year contract with $100 million guaranteed, three people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced.

Lamb missed all of training camp in California after also skipping mandatory minicamp in the offseason. The June absence at the club’s headquarters started a day after Jefferson agreed with the Minnesota Vikings on a $140 million contract that made him the highest-paid non-QB.

The average annual value of Lamb’s extension is $34 million, which is roughly twice what the former Oklahoma standout will make in the final year of his rookie deal this season.

Lamb was drafted 17th overall in 2020, when the Cowboys were shocked he was still available and didn’t hesitate on a pick at a position that wasn’t really a need at the time.

Jefferson went five picks later, then had at least 1,400 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. Lamb wasn’t that prolific but closed the gap significantly last season with 1,749 yards and an NFL-best 135 catches. Lamb completed the trifecta of career highs with 12 touchdowns.

The agreement comes 13 days before Dallas’ opener at Cleveland on Sept. 8. That’s more time than the Cowboys had five years ago when running back Ezekiel Elliott ended a preseason-long holdout four days before the opener.

TRADE: Seattle acquired pass rusher Trevis Gipson from Jacksonville on Monday for a late-round draft pick in 2025, a trade that gives the Seahawks an insurance policy in case Uchenna Nwosu misses games.

Nwosu, the team’s best edge rusher, was injured on the opening drive of Saturday’s preseason finale against Cleveland.

Gipson has 11 sacks in four seasons, the first three in Chicago and the most recent one in Tennessee.

CHIEFS: Kansas City signed wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Monday, reuniting with a veteran wide receiver who helped the team win the Super Bowl two years ago just one day before all NFL teams must reach the 53-player roster limit.

Smith-Schuster was back in his familiar No. 9 jersey for practice as temperatures in Kansas City approached triple digits.

Smith-Schuster was released from the Patriots earlier this month, one year into his three-year, $25 million contract. He played one season in Kansas City in 2022, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. It ended with a trip to the Super Bowl, where Smith-Schuster caught seven passes for 53 yards in a 38-35 win over the Eagles.

TITANS: Coach Brian Callahan said Monday that linebacker Chance Campbell will miss this season after an MRI exam confirmed a torn ACL.

Campbell played 19 snaps on defense with another seven on special teams Sunday in a win over New Orleans to wrap up the preseason. Campbell was hurt on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter and walked to the locker room.

BROWNS: As expected, star running back Nick Chubb will remain on the physically unable to perform list to start the season while he recovers from two surgeries on his left knee, keeping him out for at least the Browns’ first four games.

Chubb has made significant progress in his recovery after he suffered a grotesque, season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last year against Pittsburgh. However, the 28-year-old hasn’t been cleared to practice.

