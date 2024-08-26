Joanna Brown

Joanna Smith Brown, 74, of Kennebunk, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. The daughter of John G. and Ruth J. Smith, Joanna was born and raised in Kennebunkport where she forged many friendships that continued throughout her life.

She attended Wellesley College and UNH, specializing in political science with a focus toward diplomacy. The loss of her beloved brother Nathaniel at an early age, however, instilled in Joanna a keen sense of the importance of familial love.

Joanna married Gregory K. Brown from Kennebunk in May 1971, and bore two beautiful biological sons, Marcus and Bryan. Her marriage to Gregory was a profoundly special time in her life and its dissolution, while difficult personally, only further inspired her understanding of the power of a larger communal family. In 1990, she added to her nuclear family another son, Christopher, who enriched her world greatly.

This broader understanding of a communal family informed her desire to give fully back to the larger Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel district. Following her parents’ example of generosity, Joanna worked tirelessly for local families and individuals in her role as an independent insurance agent at the Smith & Brown Insurance Agency, served on the MSAD 71 School Board, 1985-1994, and as treasurer for Christ Church.

Beyond serving her family and larger community, Joanna enjoyed reading, flowers, wildlife and challenging herself with complex puzzles. She spent many a lovely afternoon at work and rest on the banks of the Mousam River.

Joanna was predeceased by her second husband, John Demers. She is survived by her beloved sister, Nancy Fadis; her loving sons, Marcus, Bryan and Christopher, and their wives, Karen, Olya and Amelia; as well as her grandchildren, Chloe, Riley, Griffin and Aryeh, all of whom brought her so much joy.

Visiting hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Joanna’s family would like to send a special thank you to her devoted caregivers at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joanna’s name to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, c/o Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074, or to the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, 3121 Hotel Road, Auburn, ME 04210 – both essential services Joanna supported over the years.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Joanna’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

