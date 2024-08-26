AUTO RACING

NASCAR will take its elite Cup Series international for the first points-paying race outside the United States with a June stop in Mexico City.

The Cup Series will race at the storied Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where NASCAR and track officials have a Tuesday morning news conference to announce the June 15 race, track officials told The Associated Press.

The Xfinity Series ran in Mexico City from 2005-08, and Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were winners. But the Cup Series has never gone international in the modern era for anything besides exhibitions. in Japan between 1996 and 1998, and once in Australia in 1988.

The only two points-paying Cup races previously held internationally were in Canada. The first was at Stamford Park in Ontario, Canada, in 1952, then Canadian Exposition Center in Toronto in 1958.

• A NASCAR appeal officer upheld the sanctioning body’s decision to revoke Austin Dillon’s automatic postseason berth that came with his controversial Aug. 11 win at Richmond. Dillon intentionally wrecked Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano coming out of the final turn to take the checkered flag for his first victory in two years.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners re-signed defenseman Alex Sheehy, a former University of New England standout.

Sheehy had six assists and 49 penalty minutes for the Mainers in 35 games last year, his first professional season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

FOOTBALL: The mother of Faizon Brandon, one of the nation’s top-rated quarterbacks, is suing the state of North Carolina over its restrictions for public-school athletes to cash in on their athletic fame.

Rolanda Brandon, whose son plans to play for Tennessee, filed the complaint last week in Wake County Superior Court. The lawsuit names the state Board of Education and its Department of Public Instruction as defendants, following a policy adopted in June blocking the state’s public-school athletes from making money through the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore hasn’t decided who will start at quarterback when the defending national champ opens its season Saturday at home against Fresno State.

Alex Orji, a junior who was used as a change-of-pace rushing quarterback last season, and Davis Warren, a senior and former preferred walk-on who Moore calls a “fighter,” are competing to start for the ninth-ranked Wolverines.

SOCCER

EX-COACH DIES: Sven-Goran Eriksson, the Swede who spent five years as England’s first foreign-born coach after making his name winning titles at club level in Italy, Portugal and Sweden, died at age 76.

His death came eight months after he revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had at most one year to live.

CHARGE DROPPED: Ramón Jesurún, the president of the Colombian soccer federation, had charges of battering a security guard at the Copa America final dropped, more than a month after he and his son were arrested at the match where hundreds of fans forced their way into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Dani Parejo scored in the 10th minute of injury time to give Villarreal a 4-3 win over Celta Vigo, lifting Villarreal to the top of La Liga with seven points from three games, one ahead of Celta and Barcelona, which has each played one fewer match.

GOLF

SOLHEIM CUP: Georgia Hall of England will play in her fifth straight Solheim Cup after she was among four captain’s picks announced for the Sept. 13-15 competition against the United States at Gainesville, Virginia.

Hall, three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark will return from the European team that retained the trophy after a 14-14 tie against the U.S. in Spain last year.

OFFICER CHARGED: A Louisville police officer disciplined for not switching on his body camera during the arrest of pro golfer Scottie Scheffler during the PGA Championship was charged with stealing $4,000 from a criminal suspect following an arrest.

