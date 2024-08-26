CLEVELAND — Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tie-breaking homer to lead off the eighth inning Monday as the Kansas City Royals pulled closer to Cleveland in the AL Central with a 4-3 victory over the Guardians in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Witt connected on a 0-1 pitch from rookie Hunter Gaddis (4-3), driving it 413 feet into the left-field bleachers for his 27th homer of the season, and his 11th in 34 games since the All-Star break.

He came in batting .417 since the break, the fourth-highest average (with at least 125 at-bats) in the second half since World War II. Only Ted Williams (.454 in 1957), Ichiro Suzuki (.429, 2004) and George Brett (.421, .421) have hit higher.

Witto leads the majors in average (.347), hits (181) and runs (112).

“He’s always present,” Manager Matt Quatraro said. “He doesn’t care what he’s done prior or what he’s going to do tomorrow. He’s going to be in that box and trying to beat you right there. Bobby’s a special player.”

Witt’s homer was just the third run Gaddis has given up at home this season.

“He impacts the game as good as anybody in this game,” Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges said of Witt. “So you’ve got to be real smart with him. You’ve got to make pitches. You’ve got to execute pitches. And if you make a mistake, he always takes his ‘A’ swing. There’s a reason he’s hitting (nearly) .350.”

MJ Melendez belted a three-run homer and made a sensational catch in left field for the Royals, who pulled within two games of the first-place Guardians. Cleveland has led the division since April 14.

It was the first of seven games over the next 10 days between the Guardians and Royals.

John Schreiber (4-3) worked 12/3 innings and Lucas Erceg put the tying run on with a walk in the ninth before getting his fifth save since coming to Kansas City in a July 30 trade from Oakland.

Erceg extended his scoreless streak to 151/3 innings.

Kansas City starter Cole Ragans was lifted while leading 3-2 in the fifth inning because of cramping in his left calf and hamstring.

Ragans issued a leadoff walk and then was replaced by closer James McArthur, who got two outs before intentionally walking Josh Naylor.

Rookie Jhonkensy Noel followed with a shot toward the corner in left. Melendez raced across the grass and was able to snag it with a headfirst catch before sliding across the warning track to save at least two runs.

