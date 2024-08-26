John Urbain Letourneau, of Biddeford, passed away on Aug. 24, 2024.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1927, in Sanford, Maine, to Albert and Hermine (Hamel) Letourneau, the fifth of six children. John attended Sanford schools and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree from St. Anselm’s College. After graduating from college, John honorably served as a staff sargeant in the United States Army during combat in the Korean War. On Nov. 9, 1957, John married Therese Larouche and they had two children and four grandchildren during their 66-year marriage.

John dedicated 35 years to the federal government employed as the North East Section chief for the Defense Logistics Agency Quality Assurance Division, Boston, Massachusetts. During his life, John was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus and achieved the rank of third degree, serving as Grand Knight for a few years. John was an active member of St. Andre’s Church and St. Joseph’s Church, serving as a Eucharistic minister and lector for many years. He loved working in his yard, doing carpentry projects around the house and always found the time to lend a helping hand to his children and grandchildren whenever they needed him. John had a lifelong passion for baseball, playing baseball for Sanford schools and cheering for the Boston Red Sox.

John devoted his entire life to his family. He loved his wife, his children, and his grandchildren unconditionally, faithfully supporting them in their pursuits and offering advice and guidance at every turn. He will be missed deeply.

John was predeceased by: his parents, Albert and Hermine Letourneau; and his siblings, Paul Letourneau, Camille Edwards Stack, Claire Cadorette, and Jeanne Angers.

John is survived by: his beloved wife, Therese Letourneau; his daughter, Anne Marie Pazar, and her husband, Christopher; his son, John Letourneau; and his grandchildren, Dustin Pazar, Isabelle Pazar, Timothy Pazar, and Harrison Pazar. He also leaves behind his sister, Anne Marie Bouthot, and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Funeral arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

