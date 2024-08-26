A 41-year-old man was killed after his van struck a guardrail on the Kennebec River Bridge and he was “partially ejected” from the vehicle Saturday night, Maine State Police said.

Jed Carpenter, of Harrington, was traveling south on Interstate 95 in Benton around 9 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2006 Ford Econoline and collided with the barrier, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement Monday afternoon. Speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash, she said.

Carpenter, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of his vehicle.

Moss said troopers continue to investigate the crash.

The interstate was temporarily limited to one lane while police and other first responders cleared the scene. The Fairfield and Benton Fire-Rescue, Fairfield Police, and Clinton Police departments, as well as Dostie’s Towing, assisted at the scene, Moss said.

