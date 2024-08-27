Maxine M. High

PORTLAND – Maxine M. Hight, 88, of Portland, wife the late Arthur R. Hight, passed away Thursday night, Aug. 22, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice after brief illness with her family by her side. Obituary with service details will be published soon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

